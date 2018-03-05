Swans get fourth win in six EPL games under Carvalhal

Swansea City's revival continued on Saturday with a 4-1 thrashing of West Ham United in their relegation clash, earning Carlos Carvalhal's side their fourth win in six English Premier League games.

In the process, the Swans jumped to 13th spot, just above West Ham on goal difference.

"There are games where you must listen to the music of the opponents. We made West Ham dance to our music and it was rock 'n' roll," said Carvalhal, who took over on Dec 28 last year.

The Swans surged to a 4-0 lead at the Liberty Stadium, with goals from Ki Sung Yeung, Mike van der Hoorn, Andy King and Jordan Ayew (penalty), before Michail Antonio pulled one back for the Hammers in the 78th minute.

"We have had some important victories since I arrived but this was the best performance," said Carvalhal, referring to their wins over Liverpool (1-0) and Arsenal (3-1) in January.

"We are near to what I want us to do in all aspects of the game. We are progressing. It was an important victory."