Swans survive but Cherries suffer FA Cup shock
English Premier League side Bournemouth were dumped out of the FA Cup after an embarrassing 3-0 third-round replay defeat by third-tier Wigan Athletic yesterday morning (Singapore time).
Wigan, who won the competition five years ago but have since slipped down the divisions, overcame a weakened Bournemouth side with a first-half effort from Sam Morsy and quick-fire second-half goals from Dan Burn and Callum Elder.
Swansea City, the EPL's bottom side, also reached the fourth round with Wilfried Bony grabbing the winner in a 2-1 victory over Championship leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Jordan Ayew gave Swansea the lead after 11 minutes with a superb goal reminiscent of Ricky Villa's famous Cup final replay winner for Tottenham Hotspur against Manchester City in 1981, but Wolves equalised through Diogo Jota after the break.
The next round kicks off next week with Chelsea's clash with Newcastle United the pick of the round. - REUTERS
