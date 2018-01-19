Swans survive but Cherries suffer FA Cup shock

English Premier League side Bournemouth were dumped out of the FA Cup after an embarrassing 3-0 third-round replay defeat by third-tier Wigan Athletic yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Wigan, who won the competition five years ago but have since slipped down the divisions, overcame a weakened Bournemouth side with a first-half effort from Sam Morsy and quick-fire second-half goals from Dan Burn and Callum Elder.

Swansea City, the EPL's bottom side, also reached the fourth round with Wilfried Bony grabbing the winner in a 2-1 victory over Championship leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Jordan Ayew gave Swansea the lead after 11 minutes with a superb goal reminiscent of Ricky Villa's famous Cup final replay winner for Tottenham Hotspur against Manchester City in 1981, but Wolves equalised through Diogo Jota after the break.