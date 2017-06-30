Swansea sign Dutch goalkeeper
Swansea have signed Dutch goalkeeper Erwin Mulder on a free transfer, the Premier League club have announced.
The 28-year-old arrives at the Liberty Stadium having turned down a new contract at Eredivisie club Heerenveen, for whom he played for the last two years.
Mulder has signed a three-year deal and becomes Swansea manager Paul Clement's first signing of the summer.
Meanwhile, French striker Bafetimbi Gomis arrived in Istanbul on Wednesday to sign for Turkish top-flight side Galatasaray from Swansea. - WIRE SERVICES