Swedes ruin Ronaldo's party
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated his Madeira homecoming with an early goal, but Sweden wrecked the party by recovering from two down to win 3-2 in a friendly yesterday morning (Singapore time).
The friendly match, Ronaldo's first appearance for Portugal on the island where he was born, took place on the eve of a ceremony to name the Funchal airport after him.
But the celebrations turned to misery for the 10,000-strong crowd when Joao Cancelo netted an own- goal in stoppage time to hand Sweden an unlikely win over the European champions. - REUTERS