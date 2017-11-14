Switzerland, Croatia seal World Cup spots

Croatia and Switzerland qualified for next year's World Cup after 0-0 draws with Greece and Northern Ireland respectively in their play-off second legs yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Croatia, who had beaten Greece 4-1 in last week's first leg in Zagreb, will be playing in their fifth World Cup.

"We had a good match in Zagreb, but it was difficult here. If we had won 1-0 (in the first leg), it would have been very difficult tonight," said Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic, who took over from the sacked Ante Cacic only last month.