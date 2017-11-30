Syrian striker Khrbin named Asian Player of the Year

Syria's Omar Khrbin (second from right) and Australia's Sam Kerr (second from left) posing with their Player of the Year trophies.

Syrian striker Omar Khrbin was named the Asian Football Confederation's Player of the Year yesterday, after starring both for his club and for his war-ravaged country, whose attempt to qualify for the World Cup captured the hearts of the sporting world.

Khrbin was selected ahead of last year's winner Omar Abdulrahman - Asia's hottest rising star - and skilful Chinese winger Wu Lei.

The AFC individual award, at a glittering ceremony in Bangkok, goes some way to compensate for the collective disappointment over the weekend, when his Al Hilal side lost 1-2 on aggregate to Japan's Uwara Red Diamonds in the AFC Champions League final.

Australia's Samantha Kerr claimed the women's Player of the Year title, after tearing through defences for US-based Sky Blue FC and her national side.

The Syrian national team had failed to qualify for next year's World Cup after losing last month in agonising fashion by a single goal over two legs to Australia.

Yet theirs was an inspiring sporting journey for the team - and their top scorer - against the backdrop of Syria's grinding six-year civil war.

KEY GOALS

Khrbin showed a knack for scoring key goals, both in his country's qualification campaign and in Al Hilal's run to the AFC Champions League Final.

He plundered five over two legs as the Saudi giants swept by Iran's Persepolis to make the final against Japan's Urawa Red Diamonds.

Khrbin then scored the equaliser for Al Hilal in the home leg which finished 1-1, before they went down by a single goal in Japan.

In receiving the award, the 23-year-old thanked God and his teammates.

He said: "This award is for the support of my teammates in Syria and Al Hilal...

"We apologise to all the fans because we did not achieve the greatest results but we promise them to keep trying our best."

The Matilda's Sam Kerr has enjoyed a prolific season in front of goal, scoring freely for her US side and the national team - often marking her efforts with a signature back-flip celebration.

Thanking teammates and supporters at the awards night, she said "it's been a bit of a crazy year".

It was a Japanese double for the Coach of the Year awards - with Takafumi Hori of AFC Champions League winners Urawa Red Diamonds scooping the men's accolade, while Japan women's national coach Asako Takakura taking the women's version.

The AFC award for the best international player - an Asian based outside the region - went to South Korean Son Heung Min, who has become a fans' favourite at Tottenham Hotspur. - AFP

AFC AWARDS ROLL OF HONOUR

AFC Player of the Year (Men’s)

Omar Khrbin (Syria and Al Hilal)

AFC Player of the Year (Women’s)

Sam Kerr (Australia and Sky Blue FC)

AFC Coach of the Year (Men’s team)

Takafumi Hori (Urawa Red Diamonds)

AFC Coach of the Year (Women’s team)

Asako Takakura (Japan)

Best International Player Award

Son Heung Min (S. Korea, Tottenham)