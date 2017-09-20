Szczesny takes over from Buffon

Goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny will replace skipper Gianluigi Buffon as champions Juventus look to make it five Serie A wins out of five against Fiorentina tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

Coach Massimiliano Allegri wants to rotate with an eye on Saturday's Turin Derby and Szczesny, who joined in the summer, will come in for Buffon a week after Juventus' 3-0 Champions League flop in Barcelona.