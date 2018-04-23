Tearful Iniesta hints at Barcelona exit
Andres Iniesta hinted he may have played his last final for Barcelona after they crushed Sevilla 5-0 to win the Copa del Rey yesterday morning (Singapore time).
The 33-year-old Barca captain said he would reveal his future plans "this week", as he weighs up an offer from China.
Iniesta capped a sublime performance by scoring Barca's fourth goal at the Wanda Metropolitano.
Asked if this was his last final with Barcelona, Iniesta said: "It's a possibility.
"In a few days I'll make it public and nothing more."
The top sponsor of China club Chongqing Dangdai Lifan told the state-run Xinhua news agency on Saturday he was "positive" they would sign Iniesta, who had earlier this year also been linked with fellow Chinese Super League outfit Tianjin Quanjian. - AFP
