Tearful Iniesta hints at Barcelona exit

Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta lifts the Copa del Rey.PHOTO: REUTERS
Apr 23, 2018 06:00 am

Andres Iniesta hinted he may have played his last final for Barcelona after they crushed Sevilla 5-0 to win the Copa del Rey yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The 33-year-old Barca captain said he would reveal his future plans "this week", as he weighs up an offer from China.

Iniesta capped a sublime performance by scoring Barca's fourth goal at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Asked if this was his last final with Barcelona, Iniesta said: "It's a possibility.

"In a few days I'll make it public and nothing more."

The top sponsor of China club Chongqing Dangdai Lifan told the state-run Xinhua news agency on Saturday he was "positive" they would sign Iniesta, who had earlier this year also been linked with fellow Chinese Super League outfit Tianjin Quanjian. - AFP

