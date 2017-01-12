Terry to serve one-match ban after failed appeal

John Terry will serve a one-match ban after Chelsea's appeal against his sending-off in the FA Cup tie against Peterborough was rejected.

Defender Terry, making his first start since the League Cup exit at West Ham in October and first appearance since November, was adjudged to be last man when he fouled Lee Angol and was shown a straight red card by referee Kevin Friend in last Sunday's game.

The EPL club put in an appeal, which the Football Association (FA) confirmed yesterday had been unsuccessful, meaning the suspension stands, ruling Terry out of the match against champions Leicester on Saturday.

A statement from the FA confirmed: "John Terry will serve a one-match suspension with immediate effect after his wrongful dismissal claim was unsuccessful, following an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing.

"The Chelsea defender was sent off for denying an obvious goalscoring opportunity during The FA Cup game against Peterborough United on Sunday."

Terry had contested he deserved a red card when writing on Instagram.

The former England captain said: "What a great feeling being back on the pitch today, albeit only for 67 mins after my red card which I will be appealing and hope the FA and the ref will look at it and realise I didn't touch @leeangol."

Blues boss Antonio Conte also felt that the officials had made the wrong call.

He said: "It wasn't right, this decision from the referee. He didn't take the opponent and also behind Terry, there was Branislav Ivanovic to cover him.