Tevez reveals fears over his fitness

Carlos Tevez admitted on Saturday that his move to Shanghai Shenhua in China, where he will earn a record 38 million euros (S$57.7m) a year, was prompted by fears over his declining physical fitness.

The 32-year-old Argentine told Boca Juniors fans in a video message that he would be betraying the club if he continued to play for the team when he was not at the peak of his powers.

"I had to be 100 per cent, and I could not just be 99 per cent because otherwise, it was bad for the club," explained Tevez in his first public comments on his move to China, where he is expected to earn 20 times more than his previous salary.

"That is what happened to me. I always thought that if I was not 100 per cent, I could not stay at the club.