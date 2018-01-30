Tevez revitalised on return to Boca

Carlos Tevez said that he felt "alive again" after marking the start of his third spell with Boca Juniors by setting up a goal in his team's 2-0 win over Colon de Santa Fe.

The former Manchester United and Juventus striker - who turns 34 next week - is back at his childhood club after a miserable and controversial brief spell with Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua.

"It's exciting to feel being alive again," Tevez, who was named captain for the match, told Argentine television channel TyC Sports.

"It's an extra motivation for me that people continue to show the same affection. I enjoyed every moment. I don't see myself suffering, I am very happy."

Despite lacking match fitness, Tevez bagged an assist in Boca's second goal. The win extended Boca's lead (33 points) at the top of the Argentine Primera Division table to six points from San Lorenzo.

Tevez, who earlier played for Boca between 2001-2004 and 2015-2016, arrived back in Argentina after describing his time at Shanghai Shenhua as a "holiday".