Tevez told to return by Dec 26
Carlos Tevez has three weeks to resolve his future at Shanghai Shenhua with the Argentinian forward expected back with the rest of the squad by Dec 26.
The 33-year-old, who is reported earning 730,000 euros (S$1.2 million) a week, has a year left on his contract, according to transfer tracker transfermarkt.com.
Shenhua's players, including Tevez, are expected to return for pre-season training on Dec 26, though it remains to be seen if he will make the deadline, amid claims that he is attempting to engineer a return to Boca Juniors. - AFP
