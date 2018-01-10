Thai goalkeeper Kawin set to join Belgian club

Thailand goalkeeper Kawin Thamsatchanan is on the verge of joining second-tier Belgian club OH Leuven, reported the Thai media yesterday.

The deal, which links the 27-year-old Muangthong United player with former Leicester City boss Nigel Pearson, will be announced today. Leuven are owned by Thai firm King Power International Group, which also controls EPL club Leicester.

Kawin joins a slew of Thai internationals playing overseas. On Monday, utility player Theerathon Bunmathan secured a loan deal with Vissel Kobe, joining Chanathip Songkrasin (Consadole Sapporo) and Teerasil Dangda (Sanfrecce Hiroshima) in the J-League.