Thai striker Teerasil joins Sanfrecce Hiroshima

Thai national striker Teerasil Dangda has sealed a one-year deal with J-League's Sanfrecce Hiroshima, the J1 club announced yesterday.

The 29-year-old follows in the footsteps of his fellow countrymen who have also joined J1 clubs - midfielder Chanathip Songkrasin, who is with Consadole Sapporo, and right back Jakkit Wachpirom, who plays for FC Tokyo.

Former J1 champions Sanfrecce escaped relegation by winning their last home game of the season on Nov 26.

They finished 15th out of 18 teams.

This is not Teerasil's first overseas stint. In 2014, he became the first Southeast Asian footballer to play in La Liga, turning out for Spanish side Almeira on a one-year loan.

More Thais could be headed for Japan.