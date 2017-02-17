'They don't trust Arsene anymore'

Oliver Kahn claims Arsenal's Mesut Oezil (right) is wasting his talent by failing to make his mark against Bayern Munich. PHOTO: REUTERS

Arsenal's brutal defeat by Bayern Munich showed that the Gunners have no faith left in manager Arsene Wenger, according to Oliver Kahn.

The 5-1 first-leg loss at the Allianz Arena yesterday morning (Singapore time) leaves the Premier League side on the brink of elimination at the Champions League last-16 stage for a seventh straight season.

Calls for Wenger to leave the club at the end of the season, after 21 years in charge, have been amplified since yesterday morning's dismal display.

And Kahn, who was once widely regarded as the world's best goalkeeper, suggested that Wenger was losing the battle to draw the best from his team.

"It looks like the players don't take the coach seriously anymore," Kahn said.

Record signing Mesut Oezil was accused of being a passenger by Kahn, who claimed the Germany international was wasting his talent by failing to make his mark on the match.

WOEFUL OEZIL

Oezil was not alone in struggling in Arsenal's team. But playing against a club from his homeland, the scrutiny on his performance was turned up.

Kahn, speaking as a pundit for ZDF television, said: "Of course, Arsenal have their qualities, especially on the counter-attack.

"They have good players like Oezil, but I haven't seen him.

"Maybe you saw him.

"It's sad to see what Oezil is calling a performance, how passive he plays, a player of his genius and qualities - it's a shame."

A trio of former Arsenal stars - Lee Dixon, Martin Keown and Ian Wright - also turned on Wenger and his players.

"He just seems so low," former fullback Dixon said of the 67-year-old Frenchman.

"He's realising that with this team, he's getting no response from them.

"They're not doing themselves or him justice.

"That is the first time I've seen him where I've thought, 'He thinks it's time'.

"The fact that he hasn't been able to get a response from the players in the last few weeks might be the final straw."

Keown, who won three league titles under Wenger, suggested this was the nadir of his reign.

"It's almost embarrassing - outclassed, outplayed," Keown told BT Sport.

"Arsenal were bullied, weren't they? Completely.

"The difference between the two squads, they (Bayern) were men against boys, they were bigger and stronger."

"Twenty years and Arsene must be considering his future now.

"He looked particularly wounded. I feel for him - he almost needs to be protected from himself.

"This is a massive low point for him. This brings forward the change that looks likely at the end of the season."

Meanwhile Wright, who claimed last week that Wenger had told him he was growing "tired", was tweeting throughout the match and showed his displeasure at the performance.

"We are a ******g shambles," he posted.

"At least let it go to the ******g home leg.

"**** it !!! Not watching anymore."

Bayern coach Carlo Ancelotti believes Wenger has the experience to lead Arsenal out of their slump.