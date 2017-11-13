Three more youngsters get England call
England manager Gareth Southgate has called up three more youngsters for the team's home friendly against Brazil on Wednesday morning (Singapore time).
Southgate, who gave five players their international first-team debuts against Germany on Saturday, has added Manchester City goalkeeper Angus Gunn, Bournemouth midfielder Lewis Cook and Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke to the squad for Wednesday's Wembley encounter with the five-time World Cup winners.
All three were in action on Saturday for England's Under-21 side in Ukraine - and the latter two featured in the Under-20s' World Cup-winning campaign earlier this year. - REUTERS
