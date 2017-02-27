Three strikes of the Kane

Harry Kane (far right) celebrating his second goal with Victor Wanyama and Jan Vertonghen.

TOTTENHAM STOKE CITY 4 0 (Harry Kane 14, 32, 37, Dele Alli 45+1)

Real Madrid will have a rare yet genuine fight on their hands this summer.

The current La Liga champions-elect are used to having things entirely their way, to the point that some clubs have become unofficial feeder teams for their latest recruits.

But at least one special relationship Los Blancos have previously enjoyed is now set to be tested, in their efforts to prise Harry Kane away from Tottenham.

Money may remain no object for Florentino Perez, but his task of making the England international the Bernabeu's latest marquee signing has been made immeasurably more difficult after Kane recorded his third hat-trick of the season in a 4-0 rout over Stoke City yesterday.

History dictates that the White Hart Lane hierarchy have pandered to Real's whim whenever they came calling.

Daniel Levy famously declared Real president Perez as "somebody who owes this club a lot", having swept away both Gareth Bale and Luka Modric in their prime.

But Kane must not be allowed to follow in their footsteps after proving himself the Lilywhites' belated heir to Jimmy Greaves' throne.

Not since the legendary striker graced the north London club has any player managed to break through the 20-goal barrier in three successive seasons.

A period of domestic and European success accompanied Greaves' double-digit hauls and, in his 23-year-old successor, Tottenham again have a focal point that has been lacking since Bale was allowed to depart for the Spanish capital little under four years ago.

Not even the Wales talisman could record four career hat-tricks in Spurs' colours, as Kane did against the Potters in a performance which left Mauricio Pochettino firmly eating his words.

Their manager had argued that his players, who ended last season by finishing third in a two-horse race, are potentially not ready to successfully vie for major honours just yet.

Hastening Spurs' impending departure from their home of 118 years was used as a slightly clumsy metaphor.

Few, however would dispute that theory after his side had tumbled out of both the EPL title race and the Europa League's Round of 32 within the space of a fortnight.

Consistency remains an obstacle which Tottenham continually struggle to overcome.

The current campaign has been no exception despite a flawless record at White Hart Lane, where they remain unbeaten in all competitions and have now equalled a personal best of eight successive EPL home wins.

Ambitions to develop that platform in the long run will hinge on whether Levy allows Pochettino to retain Kane's services when Real's near-annual approach is undertaken.

Perez is likely to prove doubly determined to get his man after trying, and failing, to convince Spurs to part with Dele Alli while others will also invariably throw their hats into the ring.

Manchester United were also regularly linked with the EPL's current joint-top goal-scorer as Zlatan Ibrahimovic prepares to wind down his own record-breaking career.

White Hart Lane has continually reminded its natives, and others, that the game is about glory.

Retaining Kane will be the greatest statement of that intent.