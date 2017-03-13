Three talking points

1) Travel tribulations

Mourinho has continually bemoaned United's hectic fixture list. Being drawn to play Rostov in the Europa League hardly helped. Now he must manage his options for the Chelsea clash and Friday morning's second-leg against the Russian side.

2) 'Rats' attack

Diego Costa, Eden Hazard and Cesc Fabregas were branded "rats" by some of their own supporters in December 2015 in the days after Mourinho's sacking for a second time.

The trio were perceived to have under-performed for the Special One, but they are back to their best under Antonio Conte. How will the "rats" perform against their former boss?

3) Bus to be parked?

With Zlatan Ibrahimovic suspended and Wayne Rooney, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial seemingly not fully in favour, where will United's goals come from?

Chelsea have been lethal on the counter-attack this season and have lost just once at home.