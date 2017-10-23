Three wins out of three for Jupp
Bayern Munich coach Jupp Heynckes won his third consecutive game since returning to the helm, leading them to a 1-0 win over 10-man Hamburg yesterday morning (Singapore time).
Record signing Corentin Tolisso scored the winner in the 52nd minute.
Heynckes had made five changes from the side that beat Celtic 3-0 in the Champions League in midweek.
Niklas Suele and Rafinha bolstered the defence, while Arturo Vidal, James Rodriguez and Tolisso also started.
Bayern are now level on points with leaders Borussia Dortmund. - WIRE SERVICES