Three wins out  of three for Jupp

Bayern Munich coach Jupp Heynckes won his third consecutive game since returning to the helm, leading them to a 1-0 win over 10-man Hamburg yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Record signing Corentin Tolisso scored the winner in the 52nd minute.

Heynckes had made five changes from the side that beat Celtic 3-0 in the Champions League in midweek.

Niklas Suele and Rafinha bolstered the defence, while Arturo Vidal, James Rodriguez and Tolisso also started.