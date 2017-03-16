Tickets to catch Bayern, Chelsea and Inter Milan on sale March 30

The International Champions Cup (ICC) tournament officially unveiled their expansion into South-east Asia today (March 16), at a press conference at the Mandarin Oriental.

Under the move, Singapore will host the prestigious annual tournament for the next four years, until 2020.

Scheduled to take place at the National Stadium from July 25 to 29, ICC Singapore will feature English giants Chelsea, Italian side Internazionale and Germany's most successful club, Bayern Munich.

Tickets for the tournament go on sale from March 30 at www.sportshubtix.sg, the Sports Hub Box Office as well as Singapore Post outlets.

Prices start from $25 (child) and $40 (adult).

ICC Singapore matches

July 25: Chelsea v Bayern

July 27: Bayern v Inter

July 29: Chelsea v Inter