Toffees urged to build on win

Everton interim manager David Unsworth has urged his side to build on their 3-2 win over Watford yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The comeback victory at Goodison Park, achieved after goals from Oumar Niasse (67th minute), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (74th) and Leighton Baines (91st-pen), saw the Toffees climb up to 15th.

Watford had led 2-0 through goals by Richarlison (46th) and Christian Kabasele (64th).

Unsworth, who took over after Ronald Koeman was sacked two weeks ago, said: "I said to the players after the game, this must kick-start them.

"This must instil some confidence moving forward."