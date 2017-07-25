Tolisso: I didn't come to Bayern to sit on the bench

He is the most expensive signing in German Bundesliga history, following his 41.5-million- euro (S$65.7 million) move from Lyon.

Corentin Tolisso has only one thing on his mind: Become a first-choice player at Bayern Munich.

The 22-year-old midfielder faces fierce competition in a star-studded midfield which includes the likes of Spain international Thiago Alcantara and Colombia star James Rodriguez.

But the France international, who has one senior cap, is confident that he has already shown Bayern coach Carlo Ancelotti enough of his ability to warrant a place in the starting line-up.

"I came to Bayern Munich to play and win titles, not to sit on the bench," said Tolisso, who met about 100 fans from the official Bayern Munich fan club here at German bar Paulaner Brauhaus last night.

"I'm aware when I signed the contract, (I would have to be) prepared to have a lot of other good players in the team.

"Competition is very high in Bayern, but you just have to give your best every day, in every training."

Tolisso will be hoping to be given the chance to showcase his skills in the International Champions Cup (ICC) Singapore opener against Chelsea at the National Stadium tonight.

Bayern will also take on Serie A side Inter Milan on Thursday.

Tolisso said that his decision to join Bayern boiled down to the chance to play regular top-level football, and assured the fans that he will not be weighed down by the huge expectations that come with a big price tag

With a shrug and smile, he said: "I don't think about the (signing) amount, that's not important for me.

"(I treat it as if) I was free. I'm just a player for Bayern Munich.

"For any football player, it's important to play in big games like in the Champions League, which Lyon won't be playing in.

"In the end, the goal is the French national team and the World Cup."

Giovane Elber, a former striker for both Bayern and Lyon, was convinced that Bayern had signed a quality player.

The Brazilian, who was present at last night's event as a Bayern ambassador, said: "Corentin will make a big career for himself in Bayern.

"I've seen him on the pitch and the impression he left me was very good. I see his talent, and he can do it."