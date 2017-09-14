Top-four finish a priority: Wenger

Arsenal can sustain a Europa League challenge, but a top-four finish in the Premier League would be the best way to reach next season's Champions League, manager Arsene Wenger has said.

Manchester United won the Europa League title last season to secure direct entry to the Champions League.

Manager Jose Mourinho made winning the competition a priority as United slipped to a sixth-placed finish in the Premier League.

Wenger, however, believes domestic success is key to Arsenal's ambitions after dropping out of the top four for the first time in 20 years.

"I think the best way to do (qualify for the Champions League) is through the Premier League," Wenger said before Arsenal host Cologne in their Europa League opener tomorrow morning (Singapore time).