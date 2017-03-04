Torres discharged after horrific head injury

Striker Fernando Torres is "conscious and lucid" after being taken to hospital with suspected head trauma sustained during yesterday morning's (Singapore time) 1-1 draw at Deportivo La Coruna, his club Atletico Madrid have confirmed.

He has since been discharged.

Torres, on as a second-half substitute, fell face-down on the pitch in the 85th minute after challenging for the ball with Deportivo's Alex Bergantinos and required urgent treatment.

Bergantinos and new Deportivo coach Pepe Mel, who both visited Torres in hospital, also confirmed that the striker was well and happy.

"Good news," Atletico said on their official Twitter account.

"Torres has undergone a cranial and cervical CT.

"There are no alterations nor traumatic injuries.

"He is conscious and lucid."

Torres, who has played for Liverpool and Chelsea in the English Premier League and scored the winning goal for Spain in the 2008 European Championship final against Germany, said he hoped to make a quick return to action.

"Many thanks to all for worrying about me and for your messages of support. It's just been a scare. I hope to come back very soon," the striker said on Twitter.

His injury had shocked both Atletico and La Coruna players.

CRYING

Distressed Atletico defender Jose Maria Gimenez was seen crying, while Deportivo fans gave the former Spain international a standing ovation as he was carried from the field at the Riazor.

Torres was making his 100th appearance for Atletico since returning to his boyhood club in January 2015.

Antoine Griezmann said of the atmosphere in the Atletico camp after the match: "The dressing room was silent, no one wanted to talk, everyone has their heads down because of what happened (to Torres), no one was talking about the result."

Deportivo doctor Carlos Larino praised Torres' teammates Gabi and Sime Vrsaljko's "perfect" reaction to the injury as they made sure the striker didn't swallow his tongue.

He said: "Gabi even took a bite from Fernando when opening his mouth.