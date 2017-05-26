Totti tweets cryptic message

AS Roma's home game with Genoa on Sunday will bring the curtain down on Francesco Totti's 25 years at the club, but it is not known if the talismanic playmaker will retire altogether.

The 40-year-old confirmed earlier this month that this season would be his last as a player ahead of taking up a management role alongside Spanish sporting director Monchi.

But yesterday Totti posted a cryptic message on Twitter which left fans and teammates alike guessing.

"Roma-Genoa, Sunday May 28 2017, the last time I'll be wearing the Roma shirt... It's just that my love for football hasn't waned: It's a passion, my passion. It goes so deep... From Monday, I'm ready for a fresh start. I'm ready for a new challenge."