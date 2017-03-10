Tuchel hails 'sensational' Aubameyang

Thomas Tuchel paid tribute to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, after his striker scored a hat-trick in Borussia Dortmund's 4-0 home win over Benfica yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The result saw Dortmund win 4-1 on aggregate after their 1-0 defeat in Lisbon last month, clinching them a spot in the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time since 2014.

Aubameyang has now scored seven times in his last three games and has seven Champions League goals in as many matches this season.

"It was a sensational performance," enthused Dortmund coach Tuchel.

"I love goals like his first one, because they need such good timing and Auba is always where he needs to be."

Aubameyang's first Champions League hat-trick was redemption after his night to forget in the first leg, when he missed four clear chances, including a second-half penalty.

"We saw the real Aubameyang tonight as opposed to the first leg in which his brother played," quipped Tuchel.

"That was the perfect time for Auba to get his hat-trick.

"For a goal-scorer, there is nothing more important than to score and he has a nose for goal."

Almost just as outstanding was US international Christian Pulisic, who turns 19 in September.

The teenager set up Aubameyang's opening goal and netted the crucial second on 59 minutes to put Dortmund ahead in the tie, before Aubameyang added two more in the 61st and 85th minutes.