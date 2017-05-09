Tuchel may leave Dortmund: Reports

Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel is likely to leave the club at the end of the season after public disagreements with the Bundesliga side's bosses, German media reported yesterday.

The latest sign of friction came at the weekend when chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke admitted his relationship with Tuchel was strained over the decision to play their Champions League quarter-final, first-leg tie a day after a bomb attack on their team bus last month.

Tuchel, 43, complained in the aftermath of the 3-2 defeat by Monaco that he had not been involved in the decision "at all", but Watzke hit back and said that was not true.

"Against Watzke, Tuchel cannot win," the tabloid newspaper Bild said yesterday, while the local WAZ newspaper said that Watzke had the support of Dortmund chairman Reinhard Rauball in the row between the pair.

Tuchel's contract expires next year, but he looks set to leave within weeks.