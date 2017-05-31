Tuchel quits Dortmund

Thomas Tuchel has left his position as Borussia Dortmund coach after two terms in charge.

The 43-year-old had led Dortmund to victory in the German Cup final only on Saturday.

Dortmund said in a statement the decision to "go their separate ways with immediate effect" was made at a meeting yesterday between chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke, sporting director Michael Zorc, Tuchel and his agent.

The statement read: "We'd like to thank Thomas Tuchel and his coaching team for their successful work at BVB, which culminated in the DFB-Pokal win over Eintracht Frankfurt in Berlin on Saturday.

"We'd like to wish Thomas all the best in his career."

Dortmund would not comment on the reasons behind the split from Tuchel, who still had a year left on his contract. But they stressed "the separation had absolutely nothing to do with a disagreement between the two parties".

Relations between Tuchel and the club's hierarchy, in particular Watzke, have appeared strained since the bomb attack on the Dortmund coach ahead of their Champions League game with Monaco last month.

The match in Dortmund was postponed and played the following day, and Tuchel made no secret of his anger at the decision to play the match so soon after the incident, in which his defender Marc Bartra was injured.

Tuchel was appointed as Juergen Klopp's successor at the Westfalenstadion for the start of the 2015/16 season.

He led the club to second place in the Bundesliga last term and third in this campaign, although they have not been able to provide a real challenge to a dominant Bayern Munich.