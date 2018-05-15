Tuchel takes over at PSG
Thomas Tuchel has been appointed as the new coach of Paris Saint-Germain on a two-year deal, the French football champions confirmed last night.
The 44-year-old German has agreed to succeed Unai Emery, who will leave after the final game of the French season this weekend.
Emery's two-year contract ends next month and he had been expected to leave after Champions League failures in both his seasons in charge.
Tuchel had been without a club since his tumultuous departure from Borussia Dortmund in May last year, after leading them to the German Cup.
