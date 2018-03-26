Tuchel turns down Bayern
Former Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel has reportedly dropped out of the running to be coach of Bayern Munich next season, according to reports yesterday.
Both German daily newspapers Bild and Munich-based Sueddeutsche Zeitung claim the 44-year-old has told the runaway Bundesliga leaders that he is no longer interested in succeeding Jupp Heynckes.
According to German magazine Kicker, he is in talks with Arsenal about replacing Arsene Wenger, while Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly also interested. - AFP
