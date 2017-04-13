Two ex-EPL players on trial

Kieran Richardson and Nigel Reo-Coker have joined Granada on trial, on Tony Adams' first full day as the club's head coach.

Former Manchester United and Sunderland winger Richardson, 32, was most recently at Cardiff last year.

Ex-West Ham and Aston Villa midfielder Reo-Coker, also 32, played in Major League Soccer from 2013-16 for the Vancouver Whitecaps, Chivas USA and the Montreal Impact.