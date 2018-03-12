Two-goal Ronaldo helps Real win

A brace from Cristiano Ronaldo gave Real Madrid a 2-1 win at Eibar in La Liga on Saturday, taking his side to within four points of second-placed Atletico Madrid and 15 points behind leaders Barcelona.

Ronaldo gave Real the lead when he blasted into the net in the 34th minute, but Eibar pegged the champions back when Ivan Ramis headed home from a corner in the 50th minute.