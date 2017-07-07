U-15s to take part in AFF tourney

The Singapore national Under-15 side will be participating in the Asean Football Federation (AFF) Under-15 Championship 2017 from July 9-22 in Chonburi, Thailand.

Coached by Sofiyan Hamid, the national U-15s have been drawn in Group A alongside Australia, Thailand, Laos, Myanmar and Indonesia.

They will start their campaign against Laos at 8.30pm (Singapore time) on Sunday before taking on Australia next Tuesday.

The Cubs will then play Myanmar on July 13 and Thailand on July 15, before ending their group stage with a clash against Indonesia on July 17.