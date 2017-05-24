Uefa: Final unlikely to be targeted  for attacks

Uefa has expressed its shock and sadness after a bomb killed 22 people in Manchester, but insists there is "no specific intelligence" to suggest Manchester United's Europa League final against Ajax tomorrow morning (Singapore time) may be the target of an attack.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed children are among those killed and wounded in the blast at the end of an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena on Monday evening.

The blast is being treated as a "terrorist incident".

Manchester City and Manchester United, along with many other sporting clubs and organisations, have expressed their sympathy.

Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin said: "It shocks me that so many innocent people lost their lives and I would like to send my condolences to the families of those affected."

United are playing in the Europa League final against Ajax in Stockholm, where five people died last month when a hijacked truck was deliberately driven into crowds.

NO SUGGESTION

A statement from European football's governing body in the wake of the Manchester attacks read: "There is currently no specific intelligence which might suggest that any of the Europa League final activities in Stockholm may be the target of attacks.

"Uefa has been closely working with local authorities and the Swedish FA for many months and the terrorist risk had been taken into account since the very beginning of the project.

"Furthermore, a number of additional security measures were implemented following the attacks in Stockholm last April.

"Due to the tight security arrangements, Uefa urges fans to arrive at the stadium as early as possible, as detailed checks will be made at the entrances, resulting in potential delays in accessing the stadium."

United cancelled their pre-match press conference in Stockholm yesterday.