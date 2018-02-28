Uefa will not introduce VAR for Champions League

Uefa will not introduce Video Assistant Referees (VAR) for next season's Champions League because of ongoing "confusion" surrounding its use, Aleksander Ceferin, the president of European football's governing body, said on Monday.

"Nobody knows exactly how it works yet. There is still a lot of confusion," Ceferin said. VAR looks set to be used at the World Cup in June, with the decision to be made on Saturday. - AFP