Under-fire Oezil will respond to criticism

Arsene Wenger has jumped to the defence of creative midfielder Mesut Oezil, who has come under fire for a perceived lack of effort in the recent defeats by Everton and Manchester City.

"Big players always respond to criticism on pitch. I don't give him (Oezil) leeway," said the Arsenal manager yesterday. "He suffers more when we don't have the ball.

"He is a guy who works much harder than people think - his body language goes against him sometimes.

"We are a team who win it back high up with (Alexis) Sanchez and Oezil - he does his job very well."

The back-to-back losses left fourth-placed Arsenal looking over their shoulders rather than ahead, as they are now nine points behind leaders Chelsea and just one point ahead of fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur after 17 games.

The Gunners will hope to get back to winning ways when they host eighth-placed West Brom on Monday.