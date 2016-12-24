Under-fire Oezil will respond to criticism
Arsene Wenger has jumped to the defence of creative midfielder Mesut Oezil, who has come under fire for a perceived lack of effort in the recent defeats by Everton and Manchester City.
"Big players always respond to criticism on pitch. I don't give him (Oezil) leeway," said the Arsenal manager yesterday. "He suffers more when we don't have the ball.
"He is a guy who works much harder than people think - his body language goes against him sometimes.
"We are a team who win it back high up with (Alexis) Sanchez and Oezil - he does his job very well."
The back-to-back losses left fourth-placed Arsenal looking over their shoulders rather than ahead, as they are now nine points behind leaders Chelsea and just one point ahead of fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur after 17 games.
The Gunners will hope to get back to winning ways when they host eighth-placed West Brom on Monday.
Wenger received a boost ahead of the busy festive period by the return of striker Danny Welbeck, who has resumed full training for the first time since suffering a knee injury in May. - REUTERS