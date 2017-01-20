United agree fee with Lyon for Depay

Manchester United have agreed to sell Dutch winger Memphis Depay to Lyon for a fee that could reach around 25 million euros (S$38m), British media reported on yesterday.

Depay, 22, joined United from PSV Eindhoven for a reported fee of 28.9m euros in June 2015.

But he had a disappointing first season under compatriot Louis van Gaal and has made just one start in all competitions since Jose Mourinho became manager last July.

Media outlets including Britain's Press Association and Sky Sports said United had reached a deal with Lyon that includes buy-back and sell-on clauses.