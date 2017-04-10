United ease past Black Cats to go fifth

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic (above) celebrates opening the scoring against Sunderland.

Goals by Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and substitute Marcus Rashford gave Manchester United a 3-0 victory over Sunderland at the Stadium of Light yesterday.

Despite having the lion's share of possession, United struggled to create goal-scoring chances early in the match.

But Ibrahimovic gave the Red Devils the lead in the 30th minute with a flash of individual brilliance.

With his back to goal in the box, the Swede turned and curled a low shot past Sunderland custodian Jordan Pickford.

Mkhitaryan doubled the lead within a minute of the second half, after Sunderland defenders gave the Armenian too much space in the box to pick his spot in Pickford's far corner.

Rashford secured an easy victory for Jose Mourinho's men when he drilled a shot past Pickford after a counter-attack in the 89th minute.

The Black Cats lost Bryan Oviedo to injury in the 37th minute, and Sebastian Larsson in the 43rd minute to a straight red card.

With the result, United overtake Arsenal to fifth place on 57 points.

The Gunners face Crystal Palace on tomorrow morning (Singapore time).