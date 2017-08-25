United re-sign Zlatan for a year
Manchester United have re-signed striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic on a one-year contract, the Premier League club announced yesterday.
The 35-year-old Swede joined United on a one-year deal as a free agent last season and scored 28 goals in 46 games before suffering a knee ligament injury in April.
Ibrahimovic, who helped United to win the League Cup and Europa League in his debut campaign in England, said: "I cannot wait to get back out on that Old Trafford pitch, but I also know that I have to take my time to make sure that I am ready." - REUTERS