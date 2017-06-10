United release Ibrahimovic

Manchester United have confirmed that Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be released on June 30, ending his one-year spell with the English Premiership club, Sky Sports reported yesterday.

United have declined a mutual option to extend the Swedish striker's stay at Old Trafford for a further 12 months, with Ibrahimovic expected to be out until 2018 after undergoing surgery to repair his damaged cruciate ligament last month.

Ibrahimovic was an instant success after joining United as a free agent from Paris St Germain, scoring 28 goals in 41 appearances.

The 35-year-old's agent, Mino Raiola, claimed last month that Ibrahimovic was keen to extend his stay at United, but the club have decided to move on and have identified Real Madrid's Alvaro Morata as the man they want to lead the line next season.