United's season not a success, even if we win FA Cup: De Gea

Manchester United's season will not be a success even if they win the FA Cup this month, goalkeeper David de Gea said as he urged the club to aim for "bigger and better things".

The Spain international has kept an impressive 21 clean sheets across all competitions for United this season and won the club's Player of the Year award for a record fourth time on Tuesday.

De Gea's efforts have helped second-placed United reach the FA Cup final, but the 27-year-old believes the trophy would not make up for a poor showing in the Champions League and failure to win English Premier League title.

"It has not been quite enough this season," de Gea told Sky Sports.

"We have not managed to reach our initial targets - which was to win the EPL title and to give a good account of ourselves in the Champions League.

"Obviously, the FA Cup is very important and we are going all out to win that. But it is not quite enough - we are Manchester United and have to aim for bigger and better things."

De Gea has called on his team to step up.

"Next season is a new season and we have to improve in a number of areas," the Spaniard said.

"It is not just Manchester City we will be challenging next season; five or six teams fight for the EPL. It is a case of hard work to be in there at the wire."

United, who need four points from three matches to guarantee finishing second in the league table, travel to Brighton and Hove Albion tomorrow morning (Singapore time) ahead of the FA Cup final against Chelsea on May 19.

United have narrowly beaten Brighton in the league and FA Cup earlier this season, but manager Chris Hughton is confident his side can get a better result at the Amex Stadium.

"We'll be buoyed by our previous matches, but United are in a good rhythm," Hughton said.

"We have an opportunity on Friday to do ourselves a big favour... If we can perform as well as we did against them on the previous two occasions then we give ourselves a chance."