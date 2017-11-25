Unsworth fumes after heaviest European defeat

Everton caretaker manager David Unsworth has demanded his struggling players prove their commitment to the cause after the club suffered their heaviest European defeat at Goodison Park yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The miserable 5-1 Europa League Group E loss to Atalanta was a new low in a dreadful season for the Merseyside club, who were already eliminated from the competition and are just three points clear of the Premier League relegation zone.

The turnout of 17,431 spectators is the second-lowest European crowd in their history.

Said Unsworth: "The manner we capitulated just isn't acceptable and the players know that."

Elsewhere, Arsene Wenger's Arsenal secured top spot in Group H despite slumping to a 1-0 defeat at Cologne.