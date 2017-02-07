Uphill task for Atletico
Holders Barcelona have a fourth consecutive Copa del Rey final in sight when Atletico Madrid visit the Nou Camp tomorrow morning (Singapore time), with the daunting task of overturning a 2-1 semi-final, first-leg defeat.
Solo goals from Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi put Barca well in command of the tie before half-time at the Vicente Calderon last Wednesday.
And both are well rested for the return as Suarez sat out Saturday's 3-0 win over Athletic Bilbao, while Messi took a rare break for the final 25 minutes after netting his 31st goal of the season.
Neymar is suspended though and Messi will also have to be careful, as a yellow card would rule him out of the final should Barca advance.
The hosts are also likely to be without Gerard Pique, but Andres Iniesta and Sergio Busquets are close to returning from injury. - AFP