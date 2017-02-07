Uphill task for Atletico

Holders Barcelona have a fourth consecutive Copa del Rey final in sight when Atletico Madrid visit the Nou Camp tomorrow morning (Singapore time), with the daunting task of overturning a 2-1 semi-final, first-leg defeat.

Solo goals from Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi put Barca well in command of the tie before half-time at the Vicente Calderon last Wednesday.

And both are well rested for the return as Suarez sat out Saturday's 3-0 win over Athletic Bilbao, while Messi took a rare break for the final 25 minutes after netting his 31st goal of the season.

Neymar is suspended though and Messi will also have to be careful, as a yellow card would rule him out of the final should Barca advance.