Urawa stun AVB's side to reach final

Japan's Urawa Red Diamonds beat star-studded Shanghai SIPG 1-0 in Saitama last night to win the Asian Champions League semi-final second leg.

Brazilian forward Rafael Silva scored in the 11th minute to help the 2007 champions reach next month's two-legged final 2-1 on aggregate.

Despite having expensive signings Oscar and Hulk, Shanghai, who are coached by former Chelsea manager Andre Villas-Boas, could not manage a comeback.