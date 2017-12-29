Uruguayan striker Abreu signs for a world-record 26th club
Uruguayan striker Sebastian Abreu on Wednesday signed for a world-record 26th club of his career, joining Chilean outfit Audax Italiano.
The 41-year-old, who made 70 international appearances between 1996 and 2012, moved to top-flight side Audax after leaving second-division team Puerto Montt.
With the transfer, Abreu surpassed retired German goalkeeper Lutz Pfannenstiel's mark of 25 clubs.
Abreu, who also played for Deportivo La Coruna and Real Sociedad in Spain, scored Uruguay's winning penalty in their 2010 World Cup quarter-final shoot-out victory over Ghana with an audacious "Panenka" spot-kick. - AFP
