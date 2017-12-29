Uruguayan striker Abreu signs for a world-record 26th club

Uruguayan striker Sebastian Abreu on Wednesday signed for a world-record 26th club of his career, joining Chilean outfit Audax Italiano.

The 41-year-old, who made 70 international appearances between 1996 and 2012, moved to top-flight side Audax after leaving second-division team Puerto Montt.

With the transfer, Abreu surpassed retired German goalkeeper Lutz Pfannenstiel's mark of 25 clubs.