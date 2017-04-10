US, Canada and Mexico  in 'joint bid'

The football federations of the United States, Canada and Mexico said they will make a "historic announcement" in New York today, amid speculation they could mount a joint bid for the 2026 World Cup.

USA Soccer said in a release that its president Sunil Gulati will speak at the press conference, along with his Canadian and Mexican counterparts.

Canadian football's head honcho Victor Montagliani is also president of Concacaf, football's governing body for North and Central America and the Caribbean.

He had said last week in an interview with The Guardian that a joint bid between the United States, Canada and Mexico was being discussed.