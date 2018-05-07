Valencia back in Champions League
Valencia's place in next season's Champions League was confirmed when fifth-placed Real Betis were defeated 2-0 by Athletic Bilbao in La Liga on Saturday.
Valencia, who have not played in Europe's premier club competition since 2015, are now assured of a top-four finish and will qualify for the group-stage draw, alongside Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid.
A late Mario Gaspar strike allowed sixth-placed Villarreal to beat Valencia 1-0 yesterday morning (Singapore time), but that did not have any bearing on the Singaporean-owned club securing their Champions League spot. - REUTERS
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now