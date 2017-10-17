Valencia second after 6-3 win

Valencia continued their excellent start to La Liga season by beating Real Betis 6-3 away yesterday morning (Singapore time), rising to second in the standings.

"We thought the game was over at 4-0, but we need to erase what happened between the 79th and 84th minute," said Valencia coach Marcelino, referring to the three goals they conceded during that period.

Geoffrey Kondogbia (35th), Goncalo Guedes (45th), Rodrigo Moreno (64th) and Santi Mina (74th) had given Valencia a 4-0 lead before that, before top scorer Simone Zaza (88th) and Manchester United loanee Andreas Perreira (93rd) completed the rout.