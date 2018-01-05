Valverde tight-lipped on reports linking Coutinho to Barcelona

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde refused to be drawn into the mounting speculation that Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho will join the La Liga leaders this month.

During the summer, Barcelona lodged three bids, which reportedly rose to as high as £113 million (S$203.5m), but the Reds wouldn't budge.

Ahead of this morning's (Singapore time) Copa del Rey tie between Barca and Celta Vigo, Valverde was quoted as saying on Sky Sports: "We will see if he comes or not. He is a great player.

"We respect Liverpool and we respect the player. We don't know what will happen in the future but I like the players I have now in the squad."