Van der Sar: Ajax's young guns will not freeze in final

Ajax Amsterdam's youthful squad will not be overawed by the occasion when they face Manchester United in the Europa League final tomorrow morning (Singapore time), former Ajax and United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar said yesterday.

Despite an average age of 22, the Dutch side led by coach Peter Bosz have displayed no sign of nerves in beating Schalke (quarter-finals) and Lyon (semi-finals) to reach their first European final since 1996.

"They have played the same system. They have the same philosophy and they know what to do when the game starts," van der Sar, the chief executive officer of Ajax, told the Times.

"Sometimes, you know what they can do but, in other clubs, they don't get the opportunity to show it. At Ajax, you get the opportunity.

"You saw it in the games against Schalke and Lyon.

"I never saw in those games that these boys could not play in the final."

Ajax have often had to sell their best players to richer rivals in England, France, Germany, Italy and Spain.

And while 19-year-old striker Kasper Dolberg and captain Davy Klaassen have already been linked with moves abroad, van der Sar, 46, said academy prospects were already groomed to replace any outgoing players.